Olivia Rodrigo fans in Manchester have been left devastated after the Co-op Live arena was forced to cancel the shows 48 hours before the first one was supposed to go ahead, sparking a meme frenzy as a result.

The 'Vampire' singer was supposed to take to the stage at the newly developed arena tomorrow (May 3) and Sunday (May 5) but this was thrown into chaos due to ongoing issues with the venue.

"Hello! I've been having such a great time in Europe so far and I'm sooooo disappointed that we're unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues," Rodrigo posted via Instagram story last night.

"We're doing our best to reschedule the show. You can hold onto your tickets for further info or request a refund at the point of purchase. More info will be sent directly to ticket holders.

She added: "I'm so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon."

Meanwhile, Co-op Live posted on social media: "Due to an on-going venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour on 3rd and 4th May are being postponed. Ticket holders can either hold onto their tickets or obtain a refund at point of purchase."

"We deeply apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause for many."

Rodrigo isn't the only act whose gigs have been cancelled at the arena as comedian Peter Kay had to pull out due to the venue not being ready, while most recently rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie shows were also called off at the last minute, while fans were already queuing outside.









The reason for the recent cancellations is that a "piece of air conditioning unit" fell from the ceiling during A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's soundcheck Manchester Evening News reported.

Disappointed fans took to social media to share their dismay at the news, with other branded the venue the "Co-Flop Live" and making memes out of the situation.

























