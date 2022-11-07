Peter Kay's tour will be 'same price as 2010' to help with cost-of-living crisis

Peter Kay has announced his first stand-up tour in 12 years, and tickets will be the same price as they were in 2010, to help fans with the cost of living crisis.

The comedian is travelling across the UK and Ireland at the end of 2022 and into 2023, with tickets starting at £35.

"It's good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there's ever a time people need a laugh it's now," the 49-year-old said of his comeback.

