What is the 'Subtle Foreshadowing’ TikTok trend?

There's a certain style of video that has become popular to create on TikTok, and it's all about "subtle foreshadowing".

Forget your traditional linear kind of content - this trend sees people post fail videos differently by splicing snippets of the ending throughout the video.

And somehow the chaos of the edit makes the clip even more entertaining for viewers.

One example of this which has gone viral is the "subtle foreshadowing" re-edit of a 2019 Brandon Farris video titled "EATING A ZEBRA TARANTULA!" where he unboxes the spider but later gets freaked out by the arachnid.

So second-long snippets of Farris screaming can heard throughout TikTok which has over 3m views.





Another instance of a "subtle foreshadowing" re-edit is a TikTok from John Michael (@johnmichaelsayshi) who shows his Boba tea drink. Of course, the clip ends with him getting the tea everywhere after choking when he takes a sip.

Now, a user has since spliced the part where the TikToker is choking throughout the video which has more than 144,000 views.





@insertusermemehere IM LEVITATING 😭😭😭 creds: @John Michael #foreshadowing #subtleforeshadowing #bobatea





Another example is a video made by @dantha.man. It shows people (going by the username @amveniceyosa) filming themselves on a ride at Dinosaurs Island, showing a preview of the passengers on the ride freaking out when a dinosaur and gorilla jumped out at them.

The video has more than 4m views as people in the comments shared their thoughts in the comments.

@dantha.man Is bro alright⁉️😟#subtleforeshadowing#gorilla#fyp @amVENICEyosa @Silver

One person said: "It’s funnier when you can’t even understand what’s happening from the foreshadowing," noting how this editing style proves no context whatsoever, further adding to the humour.

"I love foreshadowing TiktToks," another person wrote, while a third person added: "Commenting to stay on subtle foreshadowing TikTok.

Meanwhile, TV scenes have also been getting the "subtle foreshadowing" edit on TikTok, the most viral example being a scene from The Idol where The Weeknd's character Tedros slaps someone in the face which has over 3.1m views.

