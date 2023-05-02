Celebrities
This years, Met Gala theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and both Olivia Wilde and Vogue China's Editor-in-Chief Margaret Zhang walked the carpet in pretty similar outfits.
Both looks were a callback to an 1983 Chloé cutout dress designed by Lagerfeld himself which was nicknamed the "violin dress" referring to the centre of the look resembling the shape of the musical instrument.
Wilde's version was white embellished with gold and was made by Chloé designer Gabriela Hearst.
She shared with Vogue how the dress came to be:
"There was something quite timeless that we could bring back to the Met Gala in 2023," she said.
"...We made it a gala dress instead of a cocktail dress, and I think it worked beautifully."
Meanwhile, Zhang's version was black with gold embellishments and aside from colour, the dress differed from Wilde's as Zhang had a fuller skirt as well as a train.
Wilde opted for the original cuff gloves to accessorise, while Zhang didn't wear them with her look.
It's unclear who designed Zhang's iteration of the dress as she didn't pose with the other celebs that were wearing Chloé.
Viewers have since reacted to the dresses and quickly pointed out the striking similarities between the two outfits.
Wonder if the two had their Spider-Man moment inside the venue...
