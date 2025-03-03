The Oscars gave us a number of incredible moments on Sunday night (March 2), including a Wicked medley from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo and a questionable outfit choice from Adam Sandler, but did Zero Day star Robert De Niro really say “f*** Trump” at the ceremony - as one viral tweet would have us believe?

In the footage, De Niro is seen walking up to a microphone on stage and telling the audience: “I’m going to say one thing: f*** Trump.”

He’s met with applause and a standing ovation as a result, as De Niro raises both of his fists in the air.

You might consider this to be politically timely, given the US president’s infamous outburst at Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House last week, but a closer look at the signage on the stage reveals De Niro actually said the expletive at the Tony Awards, which recognises talent in American theatre, as opposed to film.

It was also said by De Niro at the 2018 ceremony, during Trump’s first presidency, as opposed to his second, non-consecutive term which is currently underway.

But it still had some Trump supporters fooled:

And even though the footage is several years old now, Twitter/X users said the point made by the actor “still stands”:

This year’s Oscars saw romantic comedy Anorascoop up the most awards with a grand total of five gongs (including for Best Picture), while the awards for Best Actor and Best Actress went to The Brutalist star Adrien Brody and Anora’s Mikey Madison.

As for this year’s Tony Awards, nominations will be announced in May.

