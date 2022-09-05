Influencer Paige Lorenze and former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron have parted ways just three weeks after going public with their relationship.

Dishing the dirt on the romance, Lorenze said she felt like he was using her for online clout.

Speaking on the podcast Sofia With An F, shecalled it a "very sickening situation" before adding: "This might sound narcissistic because he has a pretty insane following, but I felt like he was using me. I don't know, like, I felt like he wanted some media storm."

Lorenze then claimed that her ex needed a "scandal", explaining: "He was looking at my Story views, and I was getting more views than him, and he was like 'I need a scandal.'

"And I don't like that about myself, but I do have some s**t in the media about me, especially around my relationships. And I think he saw an opportunity.

"Not that he didn't like me, but I think why he wanted to go public so fast is 'cause he's like launching something soon."

Who is Paige Lorenze?

Lorenze is a model and social media influencer from Boston, Massachusetts, with a healthy Instagram following of 368,000 and over 50,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In addition to sharing mostly travel, beauty, and fashion content, Lorenze launched her own clothing label 'Dairy Boy'.

Describing her brand, she said: "Although Dairy Boy was inspired by the movement to go back to whole milk (tbh i never stopped drinking it lol), the brand has a much deeper meaning of comfort and nostalgia."

Lorenze was once a professional ski racer, who competed in events between 2014 and 2016, according to FIS Ski. She also graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York.





Who has she been romantically linked to?



Before Lorenze and Tyler called it quits, the influencer was tied with disgraced actor Armie Hammer.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lorenze said she was his "Christian Grey fantasy" who allegedly carved an "A" into her thigh with a knife before licking the wound. She said he was fixated on biting her body, insisting that she allow him to take lumps of flesh from her arm, before consuming them.

Lorenze told the outlet: "He really thought that his fantasies were normal behavior in the BDSM, non-normative, sexual kink community. I thought that this is what it was. I thought I was safe."

The model continued: "But any man who is fantasizing about crushing bones, eating them, having sex with female limp bodies is a danger to all women."

Hammer's lawyer told the Daily Mail: "These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory."





Before Hammer, Lorenze dated country music singer Morgan Wallen, who was later caught on camera using a racial slur. In footage obtained by TMZin February 2021, Wallen can be heard saying "take care of this p****-ass n*****" before entering his house after a drunken night out.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," Morgan said in a statement at the time, according to People. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever."

He concluded by saying: "I promise to do better."

Indy100 reached out to Tyler Cameron's rep for comment.

