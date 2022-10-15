Former professional golfer and social media personality Paige Spiranac has spoken out after she experienced body shaming after a recent public appearance.

The 29-year-old shared a 13-minute video on her YouTube channel on October 8th speaking about the abuse she received after throwing the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees in Milwaukee on September 16th.

Spiranac, who was named the 'Sexiest Woman Alive' by Maxim magazine earlier this year, said that she was "extremely body shamed" on social media following the public appearance and titled the video 'Body Shaming & Life Online, Do I Deserve It?'

The golf influencer said: "In Milwaukee people were like, ‘she’s gained weight, this is what she looks like with no filters.’ It was insane."

She added: "People were like, ‘you don’t look like yourself’ But, here’s the thing. When I shoot, I obviously pick the best pictures. I have great lighting. There’s a lot that goes into getting a nice picture.





“And so when you’re at a stadium that has severe overhead lighting, fluorescent overhead lighting, you’re just not going to look your best. And so I have just felt this immense pressure to look perfect, all the time. And that is humanly impossible. It is seriously so difficult to do that. No one can do that. Even the most beautiful women in the world don’t always look a certain way.”

Body Shaming & Life Online 🤔 Do I Deserve It? www.youtube.com





Spiranac believes that she has seen an increased amount of attention on her appearance since Maxim bestowed her with the aforementioned title. She said: "That is quite a title and I’ve felt a lot of pressure to live up to that title. So I even think that I have been more critical of my self-appearance and always trying to put out the best possible picture and doing everything I can to always present and look my best."

Spiranac has previously spoken out against the negative comments she receives. In January 2021, she wrote on Twitter: "t’s crazy I can be told I look too fat, too skinny, too plastic, too old, wearing too much makeup, not enough makeup, boobs too big, butt not big enough, too pale, hair too blonde, not blonde enough all in one day. Guys it’s not a build a bear workshop over here. Calm it down."

She also spoke out on Instagram. In September she shared an Instagram story claiming that many of her male followers would call her 'fat' after she posted pictures of herself in her golfing gear.

She wrote: "Honestly, the amount of men calling me ‘fat’ on this post is next level lol. I’ve had to delete so many comments which I almost never do.

“I know my body is a big part of my brand and that comes with a territory, but it’s hard to maintain my ideal weight all the time for year after year. I have to work very hard in the gym and with diet. It doesn’t come naturally to me. It can be defeating when people call out my body insecurities.

“Would love to start sharing more of my fitness plan and what I eat with you all because I’m sure a lot of you feel a similar body pressure. I used to work out to look good, but now I’m trying to work out to feel food. Changing my mentality around working out to make it a more positive experience.”

