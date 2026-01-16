Pamela Anderson opens up on feeling 'yucky' near Seth Rogen at Golden Globes

Pamela Anderson has opened up about where she currently stands with Seth Rogen, revealing she felt uncomfortable, even "yucky", being near him at the Golden Globes.

Rogen served as an executive producer on the 2022 Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which dramatised the fallout from Anderson’s stolen sex tape in the 1990s. He also portrayed Rand Gauthier, the man responsible for stealing the tape.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on a SiriusXM show, Anderson said she has yet to receive an apology from Rogen over the project.

"Seth Rogen… he did Pam & Tommy without talking to me," she said, as per TMZ. "I just felt like, ugh. How can someone make a TV series out of difficult times in your life? And I am a living, breathing human being over here."

Anderson noted that the pair were seated "close" to one another at the Golden Globes, an experience she found unsettling.

"I felt like, I’m not chopped liver over here. I felt weird about it," she continued. "I’ve been so busy working. I’ve done five movies in the last year. Sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down."

Reflecting further, Anderson added: "It felt a little yucky. Eventually, hopefully, he will reach out to me to apologise, not that it matters. When you are a public person, they say you have no right to privacy."

She went on to criticise the trend of turning real-life trauma into entertainment, saying people’s "darkest, deepest secrets or tragedies" shouldn’t be adapted for television, admitting it "pissed me off a little bit".

Indy100 reached out to Seth Rogen's representative for comment

