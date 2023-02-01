Pamela Anderson's son, Brandon Thomas Lee, has called his mother's Baywatch salary a "crime".

It comes after Anderson launches her two new projects: her book Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary where she reclaims her life titled Pamela: A Love Story.

In the new documentary, her son said he wished his mother would have "made the money" by agreeing to licence the tape.

"She would've made millions of dollars if she just would have signed a piece of paper," Brandon said. "Instead, she sat back with nothing and watched her career fizzle into thin air. She was in debt most of her life."

Speaking with Extra on the red carpet, Brandon blasted his mother's shocking salary during her Baywatch years in the '90s.

"When I go back and I even look at past deals and residual checks people would be shocked to find out how people really took advantage of her … a young girl making a bad deal on a big show and she was the biggest star at the time."

He continued: "A lot of people made a lot of money off that, people are going to have to have their day when we come knocking … when she makes $4,000 a year off of Baywatch? That's a crime."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





@extra_tv #PamelaAnderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee talks #Baywatch pay discrepancies and fighting to get his mom her due. 👏 #pamelaalovestory #netflix #pamelaandersonedit





Brandon previously made headlines in 2018 after his father Tommy Lee accused him of assault.

According to reports, he took to Twitter at the time, writing: "My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT'S the truth."



The drummer then shared a photo online of his injured lip, writing: "My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you.

"Good job Brandon! Great son!"

A source at the time told TMZ Brandon was acting in self-defence, claiming Tommy was drunk – which the rock star later denied on Twitter.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.