Trump White House deletes ‘naughty list’ video as it’s accused of ‘authoritarianism’

Among many other things, US president Donald Trump is known for his dislike of the mainstream media, popularising the phrase “fake news” and often clashing with reporters during press conferences and interviews.

And now, after the White House started calling out specific journalists and outlets on its website in the form of an “Offender Hall of Shame”, it’s gone further by compiling a “naughty list” of reporters in a since-deleted video for the holiday season.

Set to Michael Bublé’s version of 'Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town', the bearded present-giver is seen unfurling a scroll with publications such as CNN, Axios and The New York Post mentioned.

“Better luck next Christmas,” reads text at the end of the video, as Santa’s sleigh moves across the screen.

The video has since been criticised on social media, with political commentator Brian Allen tweeting: “This isn’t a joke. It’s a blacklist”:

Progressive Richar Angwin declared that “pure Nixon-era authoritarianism is back”:

And lawyer Joyce Vance wrote: “How positively… authoritarian”:

It comes just less than a week after Trump was asked on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center who was on his ‘naughty list’ for 2025.

Trump replied: “Oh, that’s a long list. I better not tell you and start problem out there in the world.

“No, we have a pretty big naughty list.”

Indy100 has approached the White House for comment.

