People think Trump has ‘lost Fox News’ – and it could be a sign of the times

For the longest time, Fox News has been bringing pro-Donald Trump rhetoric to the US – however, people believe the cracks may be starting to show.

The economic impact of Trump’s second term in office continues to show. While “affordability” was a key part of Trump’s campaign, he recently dismissed it as a “hoax” .

Not only that, Trump has also spoken about the higher prices many are facing this Christmas including high toy prices, caused by his tariffs, claiming it’s acceptable as children do not need “37 dolls.”

It's not a great look, especially when he's planning to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom as part of a $300 million project funded by private donors.





The Really American Twitter/X account posted a clip from Fox Business, featuring a description of how select Christmas items were more expensive this year "because of Trump's tariffs".

The post, which has racked up more than 12,000 likes, featured the caption: "Fox News brutally exposes Trump's lies about 'prices coming down,' citing a 26% increase on holiday items, specifically blaming Trump's tariffs for the price spike.

"When you lose Fox News."





Trump recently gave himself an “A-plus-plus-plus-plus” for his economic record – but now Fox Business has joined the voices critiquing him.

However, despite all this, recent polls suggest people are not happy whatsoever.

According to a recent Politico poll [via The Independent ], 46 per cent of respondents said the cost of living in America is worse than they can remember at any point, including 37 percent of voters who pulled levers for Trump last year.

Nearly half of respondents also said they blame Trump — not Biden or Harris — for the economy’s current condition.

