S Club 7 fans pay tribute to Paul Cattermole, dead aged 46

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46, a statement from his family and the group said.

In a statement announcing his death, Paul Cattermole’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

The sad news of Cattermole's passing comes just weeks after the group had announced a 25th-anniversary reunion tour of the UK and Ireland set for October.

The sudden news has been greeted with shock by fans who have begun paying tributes to Cattermole and S Club 7's jubilant brand of pop music.

































