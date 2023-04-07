S Club 7 fans pay tribute to Paul Cattermole, dead aged 46

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46, a statement from his family and the group said.
In a statement announcing his death, Paul Cattermole’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.
“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.
“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”
"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.
“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.
“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”
\u201cHe will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time. (2/2)\u201d— S Club 7 (@S Club 7) 1680878244
The sad news of Cattermole's passing comes just weeks after the group had announced a 25th-anniversary reunion tour of the UK and Ireland set for October.
The sudden news has been greeted with shock by fans who have begun paying tributes to Cattermole and S Club 7's jubilant brand of pop music.
\u201cS Club 7 have been a huge part of our podcast so far. This is awful. Only 46, no age at all. \ud83d\ude41 We're all really shocked here at Hits 21 HQ and devastated for his family. Thanks for the ace pop tunes and the cracking TV, Paul. Rest easy. \u2665\ufe0f\u201d— Hits 21 (@Hits 21) 1680878677
\u201cSad to hear that Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 has died aged just 46. Love to my friends in the group, and his family. #SClub7 #PaulCattermole\u201d— Sarah O'Connell (@Sarah O'Connell) 1680878962
\u201cPaul Cattermole, a pop legend as part of S Club 7.\nI will never forget the joy of this day and the impending excitement of seeing you reunited again soon. \nReach for the stars now, sir.\nJust heartbreaking.\u201d— Dan Wootton (@Dan Wootton) 1680879534
\u201cI'm actually in shock, as this doesn't seem like it's real.\n\nTo pass away at the age of 46 when he still had so much to give just doesn't seem fair.\n\nAs someone who grew up with S Club 7, Paul and the rest of the band were a massive part of my childhood.\n\nRest in peace, Paul.\u201d— Johnny (@Johnny) 1680879391
\u201cThis is unbelievably sad. S Club 7 loomed large over millennials\u2019 childhoods, and Paul was clearly a really sweet guy. RIP.\u201d— Owen Jones (@Owen Jones) 1680879609
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.