Paul McCartney has split opinion online after playing a video of Johnny Depp at Glastonbury.

The former Beatle showed a clip of Depp on the Pyramid Stage during his headline performance on Saturday night.

The pair are reportedly friends and collaborators, with the actor having starred in a number of McCarthy’s music videos.

During his rendition of 2012 track My Valentine he played clips from the original video, which stars Depp alongside Natalie Portman.

The clip sees Depp playing guitar while using sign language to recite the lyrics of the song.

The black and white footage has been used by McCartney during his tour dates earlier this year – with many social media users taking it as a sign of support for the actor during the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The inclusion of the video divided opinion online during the headline set.

“I am so sad that a man like Paul McCartney has chosen to give Johnny Depp a platform,” one wrote.

“I love Paul McCartney. The Beatles were always playing in my house growing up, but I can't get it out of my mind that he's a Depp supporter,” another added.

“Very poor choice to use #Depp on Paul McCartney set,” a social media user said.

Others were more supportive of the decision, with one adding about the festival: “Thank you Sir Paul McCartney Hope Johnny Depp will play there next year.”

It comes after Amber Heard suggested she intends to file an appeal in the wake of Depp’s victory in the defamation trial between the former married couple.