A pre-recorded 1988 hit song, Paula Abdul doing a flip, tap dancing, a sequin jumpsuit, and Flavor Flav losing his mind - none of it was to be expected on the day to give thanks.

Thursday morning, Abdul, 60, performed her hit 80s song Straight Up at the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Stepping off a Turkey float in a full-body sequin jumpsuit, Abdul and her backup dancers executed a dance routine that started with tap dancing and ended with an assisted flip.

The live audience cheered for Abdul, impressed by her ability to do a flip and lifts even at 60 years old.

One passionate audience member got air time as he threw his hands in the air and danced to Straight Up.

But for viewers at home, the vibes were very different.

People on Twitter laughed at Abdul's performance and cackled upon realizing the passionate audience member was actually rapper Flavor Flav.

"I didn’t know I needed a lip syncing Paula Abdul wearing a sequined jumpsuit tap dancing in front of a turkey float with Flava Flav cheering her on from the audience but here we are and I’m thankful," a Twitter user wrote.

Evan tweeted, "Paula Abdul pretending to perform a wildly auto tuned version of “Straight Up” and Flava Flav cheering from the crowd during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is cinema."

"Flavor Flav in a throwback Bucks jacket hyping Paula Abdul was not on my Thanksgiving Parade bingo card," Chris tweeted.

Like most Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performers, Abdul lip-synced her song.

However, some accused Abdul of also tap-syncing because some of her footwork seemed unsynchronized with tap-dancing sounds.

One Twitter user said, "they really tried to fake us out like paula abdul was actually tap dancing in this parade."



"Paula Abdul fake tapping in a gold jump suit and then a cut to Flavor Flav living his best life? I take it all back the parade is perfect," Chris wrote.

All in all, a chaotic good performance.

