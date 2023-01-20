Pee Diddy is trending for an X-rated reason

Twitter users may have been surprised to find that an alternate spelling of P Diddy’s name was trending on the social media platform on Friday...

“Pee Diddy.”

But the alternative version of the musician’s name was no accident.

On a recent podcast episode of Caresha Please, rapper and host Yung Miami revealed she enjoys golden showers, a sexual act that involves one person peeing on another.

While playing a drinking game, Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, pulled a card that said, “take a shot if you like golden showers.”

“I do,” Brownlee said. “I just like it.”

Guest and fellow rapper Trina responded by asking if Brownlee like it when a guy pees on her “everywhere.”

To which Brownlee nodded her head and said, “I just like it.”

“It’s just fun,” she added before getting into some X-rated details about when she enjoys a golden shower.

Given Brownlee’s open relationship with P Diddy, the internet immediately began making jokes about the 53-year-old, turning his name from “P Diddy” to “Pee Diddy.”

People used the new nickname to make memes and jokes about Brownlee's revelation.

Diddy did not participate in the trend.



