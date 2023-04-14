Pete Davidson doesn't understand people's obsession with his 'normal-sized penis'

Pete Davidson has addressed the public’s apparent fascination with his penis arguing that it is “very normal-sized”.

In recent years, the comedian has become renowned for dating some of Hollywood’s most famous women and also for his rumoured large appendage.

Now, Davidson has put the latter to bed during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on his show The Breakfast Club. He was there to promote his new comedy television series Bupkis and was jokingly asked if he considered naming the show after his penis as people appear to show a lot of interest in it.

Davidson said: “I don't understand, it's really not that special. It's a very normal-sized penis. It’s y’know, not too big, not too small. It’s just…yeah, I don’t understand that.”

Charlamagne tha God replied with a reference to Godliocks, saying: “It’s like baby bear's porridge?”

Pete Davidson Debuts 'Bupkis' Trailer, Opens Up About Leaving 'SNL' + More youtu.be

Davidson responded: “Yeah, it’s just like big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt, is what I was told.”

One of Davidson’s former partners, Kim Kardashian, referenced his “big dick energy” as one of the reasons she became interested in him.

Speaking on her Hulu reality show last year, Kardashian admitted: “I wasn't even thinking, 'Oh my god, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him’. I was just thinking like, ‘heard about this BDE (big dick energy), need to get out there’.”

She added: “I was just basically DTF (down to f**k).”

But the rumours go back even further to 2018 when Davidson was engaged to the singer Ariana Grande.

In a deleted tweet, the singer joked “Like 10 inches?” in response to a fan who asked how long the interlude named “Pete Davidson” on her album Sweetener was.

