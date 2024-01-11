Peter Crouch says he was on 'holiday' in response to 10ft alien video from Brazil

Former footballer Peter Crouch has poked fun at his enormous size after suggesting footage of 10-foot-tall “aliens” in Brazil was him on holiday.

Since his footballing career ended in 2019, Crouch has become known for his good humour after a successful pivot to broadcasting.

He has once again had people in stitches after responding to bizarre footage that emerged out of Brazil on a hilltop in Ilha do Mel (translating to Honey Island in English) – an island two miles off the coast of Southeast Brazil.

In the video taken by a group of hikers, two large figures were spotted on top of a hill, with the walkers claiming they were “aliens” that seemed to move very quickly and be around 10 feet tall.

Crouch took the viral video and ran with it, as the 6ft 7in tall former footballer joked: “We were on a family holiday pls respect our privacy at this time.”

The clip has been viewed millions of times and Crouch’s post only helped to boost it, gathering 194,000 likes on his hilarious post.

“Oh this is excellent,” one amused fan wrote.

Another called it a “cracking reply”.

Someone else said: “Crouchie remains king of the internet.”

A spokesperson for the government of Paraná State where the aliens were spotted, joked: “Our summer is from another world. Even strange beings come here to enjoy our coastline.”

