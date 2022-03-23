Post Malone is loved by fans all over the world for his kind personality and heartfelt interactions with fans.

Recently, the "Sunflower" singer went viral after a video of him meeting an autistic fan was shared online. The interaction is nothing short of heartwarming, leading many to praise Malone for making the fan's day.

In the video, which was shared by the fan's mother Nicole Schumacher on TikTok, she shows her son Andrew's reaction to meeting the star.

“Post Malone wishing my son Andrew a happy 21st birthday,” she wrote in a text overlay on the video.

@ntschu @Post Malone Andrew’s 21st Birthday In LA meeting the kindest superstar ever! #postmalone #autismawareness #matsushisa

The rapper can be seen stopping by the table where the 21-year-old was seated and introducing himself as "Austin."

"I'm Austin, nice to meet you," Post Malone said.

Schumacher is also heard telling the singer that her son “knows all your songs” and is enjoying his first beer. Post Malone then responded by asking what kind of beer he chose before he admitted it was "a tough choice”.

“Not for me,” Post Malone jokingly responded.

Before he left, Post Malone made sure to sweetly thank the man for listening to his music. “Dude, thank you for listening, man. That’s so sweet. Have fun, man. But not too much fun!”

The two met at the restaurant called Matuhisa in Los Angeles, California.

In the comments, people praised Post Malone's "humility" and acknowledged how despite his fame he still appears to be remarkably sweet.

"Working with clients w autism I’m so impressed by Posty’s acknowledgment and conversation with Andrew. Eye contact, the social cues, this is so dope!" wrote one person.

"I love celebrities who are nicer than most regular people," read one top comment.

"Him introducing himself as Austin is just 🤌💋 perfection," said another person.

Someone else added, "He has always been this kind. Met him in Weho and bought us a drink & invited us to his first album release party. Humble as heck."

