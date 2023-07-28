Post Malone 'death sentence hoax' rattles fans of rapper

Post Malone fans are baffled over a fake death sentence rumour circulating online. To reiterate, the rapper is not under arrest and eating his last meal.

The awkward misunderstanding stemmed from a YouTube clip from July, titled: 'Post Malone Eats His Last Meal'.

The video, alongside the host Josh Scherer, shows the 'White Iverson' rapper chowing down on his favourite foods including mozzarella sticks, garlic knots, and marinara sauce.

He then continues his feast with Raiding Cane's chicken tenders stuffed crust pizza, chicken parm and filet mignon steak with teriyaki sauce.

He adds in spicy ramen and a glass of Maison No 9 wine for good measure. For dessert, Post Malone opted for frosted flake cereal and chocolate chip cookies.

The innocent video soon sent Twitter users spiralling, with one confused fan asking: "What’s this news about Post Malone and him eating his last meal??"

Another wrote: "I need to stay off this app cause not y’all telling me Post Malone got the death penalty for murder and I believed it."

Post Malone Eats His Last Meal www.youtube.com

It comes after the rapper dropped his brand new album, Austin, on Friday (28 July).



The 28-year-old took to Instagram ahead of the album release, saying: "It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me, at least — trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff.

He continued: "I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience, and I’m super, super excited to share it with you."

Austin is available to stream now.

