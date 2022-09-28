There are certain perks that come with being a member of the royal family and, despite being 9-years-old, it seems Prince George of Cambridge is already aware of that.

As second in line to the throne, the young Prince is being raised with awareness to the responsibilities he will take on one day. After all, he will have to watch his father do the same.

But according to a report from a new book about the royals, Prince George is already stepping into that role by warning a fellow student to watch out when messing with him.

According to a report, while Prince George was playing and rough-housing with fellow students on a playground when he warned one student "My dad will be king so you better watch out".

The alleged incident occurred supposedly while Prince George was his former school, Thomas's Battersea.

Katie Nicholl, a journalist and author, wrote about the incident in her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

In her book, Nicholl's writes, "George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line."

