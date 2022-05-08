Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced earlier this year that they welcomed a daughter named Madhu Malti.

For Mother's Day, they gave fans a special surprise by announcing that their baby girl is finally out of the NICU and in their arms in time for the holiday.

Chopra posted the long-awaited update on her Instagram. She shared a photo of her and her husband holding their daughter alongside a lengthy caption.

"On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," Chopra began.

"Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

She added, "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!" she concluded.

Chopra and Jonas have been together since 2018. They married that same year and in January of this year the two announced their daughter was born via surrogacy.