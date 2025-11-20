‘Spice Girls comeback?’ Victoria Beckham’s latest move has fans buzzing

Victoria Beckham has delighted fans by sharing a rare Spice Girls performance, this time alongside her son Cruz.

In an Instagram post on 19 November, the 51-year-old “Posh Spice” sang an acoustic version of Viva Forever while 20-year-old Cruz accompanied her on guitar.

The touching duet was playfully interrupted when David Beckham chimed in with an off-key falsetto, later joking in the comments: “Sorry I ruined it.”

Victoria hasn’t performed with the Spice Girls since their iconic 2012 Olympics appearance, but in September she sparked reunion rumours after posting from an Oasis gig with the teasing caption “Tempting…” and tagging her former bandmates.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings