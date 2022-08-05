As Thursday came and went it was clear there would be no formal recognition of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's, birthday from the Queen, leading to speculation online.

Meghan, who turned 41, was wished a 'happy birthday' by her brother and sister-in-law the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their Instagram Story along with the Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall.

But many noted Queen Elizabeth II had failed to do so.

Rather the Royal Family's official Twitter and Instagram posted about Anne, Princess Royal's trip to Edinburgh.

But there is apparently a very real reason why the social media pages representing Queen Elizabeth II did not post wishing her a 'happy birthday'.

According to The Daily Express' royal correspondent Richard Palmer, "it is thought he Queen congratulated Meghan privately yesterday but her official website neglected to mention her birthday after deciding it will only mark the birthdays of non-working members of the family when they end in a zero."

However the silence from the official Royal Family social media sparked some conversation online from people who believed the relationship between the two was non-existent.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior Royal Family members in January 2020 leading to an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Since then, people often speculate about the relationship between the Royals online, wondering if they remain on good terms.

However, during the interview with Winfrey, both Meghan and Prince Harry spoke fondly of The Queen and maintained their relationship with her was 'special'.

According to reports, Meghan spent her birthday privately at home with Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan also shared a birthday with the Queen Mother.

