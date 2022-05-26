American actor and producer Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, according to his publicist.

Jennifer Allen announced that the star had died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while filming his new movie Dangerous Waters.

The actor was best known for his roles in Something Wild, Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, Shades of Blue, and more. The New Jersey-born actor was known for his portrayal of characters in crime movies and shows.

In the wake of the news, there's been an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow actors who have taken to Twitter to share their favorite Liotta scenes of all time.



Perhaps there was no better-known role of Liotta's than that of Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's 1990 biographical gangster film Goodfellas.

Actress Lorraine Bracco, who portrayed Hill's wife in Goodfellastweeted her condolences to the actor on Thursday adding, "I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta."

In the beloved baseball film Field of Dreams, Liotta portrayed 'Shoeless Joe' based on the real-life baseball player Joe Jackson who was nicknamed Shoeless Joe.

Liotta is best known for his line at the end of the film, "if you can build it, he will come".

The movie was nominated for an Academy Award and was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant in 2017.

Liotta's breakout film was Jonathan Demme's 1986 film Something Wild where Liotta portrayed Ray Sinclair.

For his role, Liotta won a Boston Society Film Critic award and was nominated for a Golden Globe award.

Many fans shared their beloved film memories of Liotta which included the Muppets From Space, Blow, Narc, and Marriage Story.





