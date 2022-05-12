Rebekah Vardy, 40, unintentionally had the courtroom in hysterics as the Wagatha Christie trial reached its third day.

The mum-of-five is suing Coleen Rooney, 36, for accusations of leaking stories to the press. While on the stand, Vardy admitted that her agent, Caroline Watt, "appeared to be the source" of tipping the media about Rooney's 2019 car crash in Washington DC. Vardy said she didn't respond to Watt's text, "it was me," because she was "distracted" by Gemma Collins falling over on Dancing on Ice.

Watt was ordered to hand over her phone ahead of the trial – but it "accidentally fell into the North Sea."

Referencing the lost phone, Rooney's barrister David Sherborne said in a witty remark: "We know that Miss Watt's phone is now in Davy Jones' Locker, don't we, Mrs Vardy?"

A confused-looking Vardy responded: "I'm sorry, I don't know who Davy Jones is."

The courtroom erupted into laughter while the judge explained it was a metaphor for the bottom of the sea.

Earlier in the high-profile court case, Vardy's comments about Peter Andre's manhood resurfaced from a 2004 interview. She referred to the Mysterious Girl singer as being "hung like a small chipolata" but admitted she was "forced" to make the remark by her ex-husband. The 40-year-old said the interview she gave about Andre was "something I deeply regret and something that is very much a part of my past."Andre has since turned to Instagram , "feeling like [he] had to say something."

He apologised to his wife and children for having to "see and hear some not very nice things," adding that he "felt a bit vulnerable this morning."

In the clip itself, Andre said he had kept quiet and let "everyone have their laugh" for 15 years.

"Fair enough, but put that all aside and just think how it feels that if a man, or if I had said this, about her anatomy, or a man said something about a woman's anatomy, and made up something, whatever, I don't know - you can use your imagination of saying something very unflattering," he said.





"There would be outrage, there would absolute outrage. But because it's been said about me, it's been the butt of all jokes. I've taken it for 15 years."



He continued: "You know some of you are gonna go, 'oh get over it, don't say anything whatever.'

"You've got to understand, what's even worse is it's brought up in a High Court, and the lawyer is bringing it up... and it's brought up again. And the only one that sits there and takes hit after hit about it is me.

"And I just I'll be laughing about it for a while, but think about how it would feel if it was the other way around, that's all I'm saying.

"Okay yes, I think we all know now it's just a made-up story fine, fine, fine. But it's a little bit more serious than that. And I think it's not fair that something like this can happen again and again and again and we talk about all sorts of things, about mental health, about being kind and about all that sort of stuff, and nothing seems to change. So you know, there you go."

The trial is expected to last seven days.

