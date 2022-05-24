Ricky Gervais, 60, has returned with his Netflix special SuperNature – and fans are already fed up with him telling everyone he's an atheist. In a snippet shared to the streaming platform's social media, the comedian says: "People quiz me on Twitter when they find out I'm an atheist,

"They go: 'You don't believe in God at all?' and I go, 'no',

"'Do you pray?' I go, 'no,'

"They go, 'why don't you pray just in case there's a God?

"I say: 'Why don't you put garlic over your door just in case there's a Dracula?'"

Fanshilariously responded to Gervais' remarks, with one sarcastically saying: "Wait... Ricky Gervais is an atheist??"

Another joked: "Entering the third decade of this man letting us know he's an atheist btw."

"You wouldn’t think Gervais is an atheist," one Twitter user penned. "He never shuts his mouth about it."

A final user wrote: "Who, in the Lord's year of 2022, is "finding out" that Ricky Gervais is an atheist."





Gervais, who is quite literally the human form of Marmite, also faced backlash for mocking trans people.

In SuperNature, he said "old-fashioned women" are "the ones with wombs" before joking that he should transition to "Vicky Gervais." He did, however, claim to be a supporter of trans rights.

"I love the new women. They’re great, aren’t they? The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and c**ks, they’re as good as gold. I love them," he said in the opening segment.

This comes after his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he defended the provocative material in his shows.

“I deal with taboo subjects because I want to take the audience to a place it hasn’t been before,” The Office creator said. “There is a tension.



“I think people get offended when they mistake the subject of a joke with the actual target and smart people know you can deal with anything. Particularly when you’re dealing with something like irony.”

Gervais, famed for making light of taboo subjects, said he explained the concept of irony ahead of the show "just to warn them and they get it."

He went on to say, "smart people know you can deal with anything," and understand that humour and irony "gets us over bad stuff."

