Rihanna shows off son on cover of British Vogue and people are obsessed

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their son are gracing the cover of British Vogue this month and people can’t get enough.



The musician who just performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show is British Vogue’s March cover star, and in her interview opened up about the Super Bowl, motherhood, and new music.

Appearing on the cover, Rihanna, 35, holds hands with ASAP Rocky, 34, as he carries their nine-month-old son in his arms, kissing his cheek.

It is the first time Rihanna has shared photos of her son, who she gave birth to in May 2022.

Although she is choosing not to share his name, she calls motherhood “legendary” saying “it’s everything.”

“You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing,” Rihanna said.



“There are photos of my life before - but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because it doesn’t matter.”

The musician and businesswoman recently announced she is expecting another child this year with ASAP Rocky.

The newly released photos of Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, and their son immediately broke the internet, sending people swooning over the family.





As for new music, which fans have been anticipating since the release of her last album Anti in 2016, Rihanna said she's keen on releasing something this year.

"I want it to be this year," Rihanna said. "Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.”

However, with a baby on the way, it's unclear if Rihanna will continue to take time off to focus on her growing family or not.

Rihanna also spoke about choosing to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, something that came as a surprise to fans who knew the musician turned down the offer five years ago to stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Regarding her decisions, Rihanna said, "it’s powerful to break those doors, and have representation at such a high, high level and a consistent level."

"Two Super Bowls back-to-back,” she said, citing last year's Halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.

