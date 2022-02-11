Super Bowl performers vow to open doors for more hip hop

Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre said that the NFL is late to embrace hip hop for the Super Bowl halftime show and vowed that their performance would create more opportunities in the future for the genre.

“I’m not trying to be egotistical or nothing like that, but who else could do this shoe here in LA,” said Dr.Dre.



He continued: “We’re going to go on to do a fantastic show, and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us anymore in the future.”

Organisers say this will be the first time the show puts hip hop culture front and center to over 100 million people.

