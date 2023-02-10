TikTok predicts how Rihanna's Super Bowl show will look with 3am bedroom performances

TikTok has been trying to predict how Rihanna's Super Bowl half time show could look, as well as predicting the songs she will play, as the world waits for the top secret performance.

Coming up with his own remix of how it would start, Massimo Mandato thinks the pop star will open with hit track 'Don't Stop The Music', before launching into 'Only Girl in the World' and has racked up thousands of likes with the suggestion.

We can't imagine she'll be popping out of a duvet, however.

