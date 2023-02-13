Zendaya had the best reaction to Rihanna singing 'Umbrella' at the Super Bowl

After beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna gave a fantastic half-time performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday (12 February), people were asking for Tom Holland to make a guest appearance to recreate his Lip Sync Battle performance of "Umbrella."

And now, Zendaya has taken it upon herself to weigh in with one of the best responses ever.

In a 2017 episode of Comedy Central's Lip Sync Battle, Tom and his then Spider-Man co-star turned girlfriend Zendaya went head-to-head in the competition.

The pair took turns lip-synching to their favorite songs, with Zendaya performing Bruno Mars's "24K Magic."

But Z's efforts couldn't compare to Holland's as he did a groundbreaking mash-up of "Singin" in the Rain" by Gene Kelly and Rihanna's breakout hit "Umbrella."

Embodying the choreography, outfit and hairstyle straight out of the Fenty Beauty mogul's original video, Holland was playing no games.

Zendaya was so impressed by the performance that she Tom's performance that she laughed and fell to the ground, bowing down to the winner of their battle.

Tom Holland’s “Singing in the Rain” & “Umbrella” vs. Zendaya’s “24k Magic” | Lip Sync Battle www.youtube.com

As a result of this iconic moment in history, fans believed Rih should've paid homage to Tom's performance of her track by bringing him out to perform with her on the Super Bowl field.



One person on Twitter wrote: "Rihanna better bring Tom Holland on stage to do this at the Super Bowl."

"Picture this rihanna is singing umbrella and right as the chorus hits tom holland appears out of thin air and starts doing the umbrella music video choreography #FentyBowl," another added.

Someone else quipped that Rihanna made the right decision by not including Holland because the masses couldn't "handle it."

"It's probably wise that Rihanna didn't include Tom Holland dancing to 'Umbrella.' I don't think we could have handled it,' they wrote.

As a Rihanna fan herself, Zendaya took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of the artist from the show followed by another screenshot of her reaction to Holland's "Umbrella" performance with her hands on her face looking surprised and enthusiastic.

@zendaya/Instagram

Rihanna sang hits like "B**** Better Have My Money", "Rude Boy," and "Wild Thoughts," including "Umbrella," among others, for 13 minutes straight as she hovered on a giant moving platform in midair. She also was able to promote Fenty Beauty while legendarily announcing her second pregnancy with A$AP Rocky.

The Super Bowl was Rihanna's first time performing live in five years.

