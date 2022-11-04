Robert Irwin - the son of the late Australian zookeeper and television presenter Steve Irwin - worried people on social media by appearing to dress up as the "Milwaukee Cannibal" Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween.

However, he was actually dressed as Dwight Schrute from the US version of The Office.

In a TikTok video, Robert,18, shared his and his loved one's costumes - and they were dressed as Dunder- Mifflin's finest.

@robertirwin Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica. Happy Halloween from Dunder Mifflin’s Australia Zoo Branch!

And dressed as Dwight Schrute and saying the famous phrases from the show, many people understood who Robert was portraying himself to be.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One wrote: "I'm absolutely obsessed !!!! Gold! #Dwightschrute #jim.”

"I love the office, and I LOVE THIS," another added.

But, some immediately confused him for the notorious serial killer Dahmer, with one writing: "Why he looking like Jeffrey Dahmer."

Dahmer's story was recently shared in the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Others thought Robert was the notorious serial killer at first but soon realised he wasn't.

"First I thought it was JD, but then that Office music played, and I was relieved," one added while another wrote: "Jesus dude, I got Dahmer vibes at first."

Robert hasn't acknowledged the comments or discussed the confusion in his comments, but with the idea that it was more of a mistake for those who misunderstood his costume, he may feel like he doesn't need to address it.

Steve Irwin tragically lost his life in 2006 following an encounter with a stingray.

Robert, as well as his sister Bindi Sue, have carried out their dad's same passion for animals. They also help run the family zoo in Australia.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

