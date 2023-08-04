The Rock buys a house for UFC fighter who was sleeping in a gym

A wholesome video of Dwayne Johnson buying a UFC fighter a house has gone viral online and has left people in tears.

The clip shared to Johnson's Instagram shows the actor surprising a man he has never met with the ultimate gift.

Themba T L Gorimbo (@thembagorimbo_mma) recently won his first fight with $7 (£5) in his bank account. He was also said to be sleeping on the couch in the gym he trains at.

In the caption, Johnson explained: "After the fight, he sold his fight gear (trunks & gloves) online and made $7,000. Instead of using the money to find a place to live, he built a bush pump so his village back in Zimbabwe can have clean water."

The footage shows Johnson sneaking up on Gorimbo in the Miami gym, who gets emotional when he realises the surprise.

Johnson, famously known as The Rock, shared the heartwarming gesture in full in a YouTube video, where he took the UFC fighter to a house.



He notices that his family photos are displayed around the house, saying: "It's my family? Oh my god."

"So Themba, I don't know anybody who lives here," Johnson said. "I wanted to come here, I wanted to bring you here, I wanted to look you in the eye and I wanted to tell you, welcome home."

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo With New House www.youtube.com





Inevitably, the comments were flooded with viewers who were left in tears.

"Whether he wins the title or not, this guy is already a champion, he deserves this, respect to Dwayne for seeing that," one person said.



Another added: "This made me cry like a baby. Being a Zimbabwean myself I know what kind of change you have just brought to this man’s life and to lives of the people he wants to take care of. Great stuff DJ! Welcome home Themba."

