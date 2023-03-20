92-year-old Rupert Murdoch says his next marriage 'better be' his last

You know what they say, fifth time’s the charm.

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch announced on Monday he is engaged, again, just seven months after divorcing his wife of six years.

Speaking to the New York Post, Murdoch, 92, revealed that he proposed to Ann Lesley Smith, 66, a former San Francisco police chaplain.

“I was very nervous,” Murdoch said about proposing to Smith on St. Patrick’s Day. “I dreaded falling in love - but I knew this would be my last. It better be.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He added that he is “happy” and they two are “looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together.”

Smith and Murdoch met last September at Murdoch’s winery in Bel Air, California.

At the time of the two's meeting, Murdoch had just finalized his divorce from his fourth wife, Jerry Hall, after six years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Before that, Murdoch was married to Wendi Deng from 1999 until 2013, Anna dePeyster from 1967 until 1999, and Patricia Booker from 1956 until 1967.

Across his three marriages, Murdoch has six children.

Speaking to The Post, Smith explained that her late husband, Chester Smith, was also a businessman.

“Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman,” Smith said. “Worked for local papers, developed radio and TV stations, and helped promote Univision. So I speak Ruper’s language. We share the same beliefs.”

She called their union, “a gift from God.”

"It's not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half. I waited for the right time. Friends are happy for me," Smith added.

According to The Post, the two plan to marry “late summer.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.