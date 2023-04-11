BT Sport reporter shocked that Ryan Reynolds knows her name

Ryan Reynolds watched his side Wrexham AFC clinch a sensational win over promotion rivals Notts County on Easter Monday - and spoke to the media afterwards where he delighted one reporter by remembering her name.

It was an eventful match at Racecourse Ground where the Deadpool actor watched the action unfold alongside co-owner Rob McElhenney, Wrexham ended up winning 3-2 thanks to a late penalty save by goalkeeper Ben Foster in the 97th minute.

All smiles after the match, Reynolds spoke to BT Sport's Becky Ives about the game who asked about his heart rate following the suspenseful scenes.

"I don't feel like I have a heart anymore," I think I used all the beats I had left during that match," he joked and described the game as "unlike anything I've seen before."

Reynolds added that he's "very hooked" to what he described as "this beautiful torturous game."

"Usually I'm not at a loss for words but I'm genuinely at a loss for words in this moment, I don't quite know how to quantify what just happened."

Goalkeeper Ben Foster was also mentioned by the Wrexham co-owner who joked "he [Foster] is going to be on the injured reserve list because I'm gonna break ribs, I am going to hug him so hard."

At the end of the interview Ives congratulated Reynolds and thanked him taking the time to chat, to which Reynolds replied: "Thank you Becky, I appreciate it."

Since then, Ives has taken to Twitter, to reshare the BT Sport interview and can't quite believe the Hollywood actor knows her name.

In the tweet, she wrote: "‘Thank you Becky’ Ryan Reynolds knows my name: Tap me out. My work here is done. Brilliant day at The Racecourse."

During the interview, Reynolds also praised his side for "rising to the occasion," the actor also complemented how "special and unique" rivals Notts County are too and questioned why only one team from the National League gets promoted.

“It’s just insane to me in this league that only one goes up automatically,” he said.

“If it were different – and I think it should be – both of these clubs would be celebrating together right now because what they’ve done is not only created drama unlike anything you’d ever see in a damn movie, but something that I think people will be talking about for ages.

“The fact that this much attention has come upon the National League in this way is incredibly special and immensely worthy of the talents of not only Wrexham, but Notts County as well.”

Elsewhere, Reynolds and McElhenney were awarded the Freedom of Wrexham in a ceremony at the city's Guildhall on Monday.

