Rob McElhenney hilariously takes exception to being left out of BBC Wrexham headline

Wrexham’s celebrity owners are the biggest thing to happen to the lower leagues in years, but Rob McElhenney doesn’t seem to be happy about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dominating the headlines.

Or at least, that was the case with one particular story on the BBC website over the weekend.

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star was in attendance at a Wrexham women's game alongside Reynolds and Lively, and he was pictured next to them in the stands.

Only, the headline on the BBC News website missed him out completely – and he wasn’t too impressed.

McElhenney responded to the headline, which read: “Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend Wrexham women’s game.”

He responded by writing: “Unfortunately their view was blocked by unknown fan.”

McElhenney is one of the celebrity owners of the National League club – although according to him, Reynolds and Lively seem to be dominating coverage of the club since they took it over in 2021.

The celebrity owners launched the hugely successful Welcome to Wrexham documentary series introducing the club and wider community to international audiences.

They’re regularly in attendance at games at the Racecourse Ground, and Lively recently surprised fans during a walk around the stadium recently.

The Gossip Girl icon showed her sense of humour after one unsuspecting fan on Saturday when he asked her to leave a special message for his girlfriend.

“Blake, can you say hi to Steph please – my girlfriend?” the man called to her from the front row of the stands, brandishing his phone.

“Hi Stephanie!” Lively obliged politely, waving at the screen, before suddenly adding: “You should leave him!”

Posting the clip to Twitter, the man said his girlfriend was "absolutely over the moon" at the dedication and, luckily, hadn't taken the star's advice.

