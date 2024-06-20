Sabrina Carpenter's interaction with rapper Central Cee has fans in hysterics

American singer Sabrina Carpenter has left fans in hysterics after her bizarre interaction with the British rapper Central Cee went viral online.

The 'Espresso' singer recently surprised fans by giving out free coffees at cult London coffee brand Blank Street before making her way over to Paris for the Louis Vuitton SS 2025 menswear show where she had an unintentionally hilarious introduction to Central Cee.

Viral footage shared on X/Twitter showed Carpenter gingerly waving before introducing herself to Central Cee who was sitting on a bench in the front row ahead of the runway show.

As she prepared to take her seat next to him, Carpenter approached him and explained, “Hi, I’m Sabrina” before going in for a hug.

She then explained that her boyfriend Barry Keoghan, the actor of Saltburn fame who she has been linked with since December 2023, had told her that she had to introduce herself to Central Cee.

Carpenter continued: “Barry told me I have to say hi to you.”

A lot of fans found the whole incident quite hilarious and relatable.

One wrote: “This is like my mom forcing me to say hi to some distant relatives once a year.”

“LMAO SHE SAID I DON’T HAVE A CHOICE,” wrote another.

Someone else argued: “Some people can’t be fake! I respect it!”

Thankfully, it seems any awkwardness didn’t last long as Carpenter was later pictured playing video games on Central Cee’s Nintendo DS while he watched on.

