If there was ever a time to become an influencer, it's around Coachella, because Revolve have once again put on an insane gifting suite at their pre-party Revolve Festival - and your whole Instagram feed was invited.

Influencers flocked in their hundreds to the invite-only Revolve Festival in Palm Springs before heading to Coachella for the weekend, and of course there was unlimited food and drinks, and all of your favourite celebrities in one place. And that's before you've even seen Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G headline the actual event.

But really, that was nothing in comparison to the freebies everyone got to take home with them, and TikTokers have been showing us around the gifting suite - and the crazy stuff free to pick up inside it. There's no wonder everyone looks so good.

@rendagrella The revolve Coachella gifting suite is so iconic and here is an inside look! 👀









@callieherdaddy Coachella Revolve Suite Haul #fab #coachella #fyp #revolve













@mattandomar it’s like black friday but for free for influencers 😩😩 #coachella #revolve #husbands #couple #influencers

From beauty, to haircare, to clothing and trainers, wellness and even subscriptions, the hauls are coming in on social media thick and fast, and everyone got to go around pick out thousands of dollars worth of goodies - just for showing up.

Previous years have seen Dyson hairdryers, Salomon trainers, Timberland boots, and bags from Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, Prada all up for grabs.

General admission camping doesn't sound so fun now, huh?

Naturally, people were leaving with cars full of new goods, and while some people are arguing that it's overconsumption at its finest, there's no doubting you'd feel like a kid in a sweet shop in there.

Here's just some of what we spotted influencers leaving Revolve Festival with...

Diesel sunglasses

Quay sunglasses

Revolve merchandise

Vacation Classic Whip sunscreen

Kosas Setting Spray

Stanley Cups

Hot Girl Pickles

Huda Beauty powder puff and Easy Bake powder

Cowboy hats

Nike trainers

Levi's Jeans

Levain Bakery cookies

Caraway pans

Mermade Hair Waver

Schutz shoes

Steve Madden shoes

Charlotte Tilbury setting spray

Phlur perfume sprays

Amika Dry Shampoo

Tangle Teezer brush

Nest perfume

Salt & Stone deodorants

Free People clothes

525 America clothes

Frankies Bikinis clothes

Good American swimsuits

For Love & Lemons clothes

Time to set up that ring light and tripod, because we want in.

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