If there was ever a time to become an influencer, it's around Coachella, because Revolve have once again put on an insane gifting suite at their pre-party Revolve Festival - and your whole Instagram feed was invited.
Influencers flocked in their hundreds to the invite-only Revolve Festival in Palm Springs before heading to Coachella for the weekend, and of course there was unlimited food and drinks, and all of your favourite celebrities in one place. And that's before you've even seen Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G headline the actual event.
But really, that was nothing in comparison to the freebies everyone got to take home with them, and TikTokers have been showing us around the gifting suite - and the crazy stuff free to pick up inside it. There's no wonder everyone looks so good.
@mattandomar
it’s like black friday but for free for influencers 😩😩 #coachella #revolve #husbands #couple #influencers
From beauty, to haircare, to clothing and trainers, wellness and even subscriptions, the hauls are coming in on social media thick and fast, and everyone got to go around pick out thousands of dollars worth of goodies - just for showing up.
Previous years have seen Dyson hairdryers, Salomon trainers, Timberland boots, and bags from Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, Prada all up for grabs.
General admission camping doesn't sound so fun now, huh?
Naturally, people were leaving with cars full of new goods, and while some people are arguing that it's overconsumption at its finest, there's no doubting you'd feel like a kid in a sweet shop in there.
Here's just some of what we spotted influencers leaving Revolve Festival with...
- Diesel sunglasses
- Quay sunglasses
- Revolve merchandise
- Vacation Classic Whip sunscreen
- Kosas Setting Spray
- Stanley Cups
- Hot Girl Pickles
- Huda Beauty powder puff and Easy Bake powder
- Cowboy hats
- Nike trainers
- Levi's Jeans
- Levain Bakery cookies
- Caraway pans
- Mermade Hair Waver
- Schutz shoes
- Steve Madden shoes
- Charlotte Tilbury setting spray
- Phlur perfume sprays
- Amika Dry Shampoo
- Tangle Teezer brush
- Nest perfume
- Salt & Stone deodorants
- Free People clothes
- 525 America clothes
- Frankies Bikinis clothes
- Good American swimsuits
- For Love & Lemons clothes
Why not read...
Justin Bieber's rumoured Coachella set is everything we've been waiting for
Coachella 2026 set times just dropped - here’s the schedule in full, from Justin Bieber to Sabrina Carpenter
Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.