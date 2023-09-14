Celebrities are offering bizarre hang outs and services to raise money for the SAG-AFTRA strikes

Famous actors and writers have come together to raise funds for the Union Solidarity Coalition's new eBay auction to held crew members who have lost their healthcare due to SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Actos and writers such as Adam Scott, Sarah Silverman, Bob Odenkirk, Lena Dunham, Liz Feldman, Natasha Lyonne and John Lithgow, are offering unique experiences to the highest bidder in order to raise money for the Coalition.

Some of the offers up for grabs include: Adam Scott walking your (LA-based) dog, dinner with Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, a mural in your home painted by Lena Dunham, a watercolour portrait of your dog by John Lithgow, and Natasha Lyone will help you solve The New York Times Crossword.

Currently, the highest bid is a watercolour dog portrait by John Lithgow, which has 28 bids with the highest being $3,550.

Other high bids include The Bear apron signed by the cast of the series for $1,525, Natasha Lyonne's crossword help for $2,132, and a Zoom with the cast of New Girl for $3,050.

Over on social media, many couldn't believe what celebrities were offering and wished they had the funds to donate.

Film and TV journalist Hannah Strong tweeted "never been sadder to be a poor person":

Others shared what they would bid on if they had the money:

Others praised those taking part to raise money for the crew that need it:

The movie and television industry has been at a standstills since May when the WGA went on strike after the union failed to agree on a new contract with streamers and studios. In July, the SAG-AFTRA union joined writers on the picket line after it failed to negotiate a contract with streamers and studios.

The Union Solidarity Coalition was founded by Hollywood writers/directors to help crew members who have lost their healthcare as a result of the strikes. Proceeds from the auction will benefit these crew members.

The auctions will close on September 22.

