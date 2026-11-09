GTA 6 pre-order latest officially revealed by Take-Two Interactive

The latest GTA 6 pre-order information has been shared by Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

The company is hosting an earnings call on Monday (9 November) and before it starts, the company shared a release about its performance for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2026 and looking ahead to the next fiscal year.

This is to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K.

Documents were shared ahead of the call and a presentation said pre-orders are "tracking far above our initial expectations and we know that the numbers will speak for themselves soon enough".

In the third financial quarter, Take-Two expects to "deliver net bookings of $3.35 billion to $3.5 billion, driven by the groundbreaking release of Grand Theft Auto VI".

GTA 6 pre-orders are 'tracking far above initial expectations', according to Take-Two Interactive / Rockstar Games

In prepared remarks, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI is 10 days away and, with pre-orders continuing to reach unprecedented levels, we expect to deliver an historic year for our company.

"We are reiterating our outlook for Fiscal 2027 Net Bookings of $8 to $8.2 billion and are confident in our ability to build on this incredible year as we release new hits, explore emerging business opportunities, expand our geographic footprint and pursue accretive M&A - all of which will set us on a path to unlock greater earnings power and long-term shareholder value."

GTA 6 releases on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S on 19 November.



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