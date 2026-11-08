Trump’s ‘childish’ response to 60 Minutes question sparks criticism

Donald Trump has given his first interview since the Republicans suffered disastrous results in the US Midterms – and his latest comments are being criticised online.

Trump was asked whether he could go without insulting the Democrats in order to get deals done during the interview, which airs on Sunday (November 8).

“If it took six months of not insulting the Democrats to get any deal done, do you think you could do it?” 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat asked Trump.

Douthat was referencing Trump calling James Talarico 'Tala-Freako' .

"I also call many of them Dumbocrats," Trump said, before claiming he could "very easily" go months without insulting them.

Critics are comparing the comments to those a child might make, rather than the president of the United States.

One user wrote: "On 60 minutes, Trump gets talked to about insulting people like he's a 5-year-old, and answers like he's a 5-year-old.

"This should embarrass every American."

Commentator Ron Filipkowski wrote: "I rarely laugh at any clip of Trump. This one made me laugh. Because first, I can’t believe this is 60 Minutes. And second, Trump has never sounded more weak and pathetic."

Piers Morgan added: "I’d give it six minutes before the President lapsed."

I rarely laugh at any clip of Trump. This one made me laugh. Because first, I can’t believe this is 60 Minutes. And second, Trump has never sounded more weak and pathetic.

Another said: "This is how you talk to a child.

"The bar for US Presidents is now at its lowest point. Hopefully of all time."

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