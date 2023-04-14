Church of Satan confirm whether Sam Smith is 'satanic'

Sam Smith has again sparked alarmist reactions from people online after footage of their so-called 'satanic' performance in Sheffield on Thursday went viral.

The 30-year-old singer performed wearing Devil horns and a fork as well as knee-high boots and fishnets.

As you can imagine, Smith's daring outfits have riled people up, claiming that the singer is spreading a satanic message at their concerts. While using the wrong pronouns for Smith, controversial influencer Andrew Tate wrote: "This is Sam Smith. Why does he need to literally worship the devil as openly and abhorrently as possible to sing his songs?"

Another influencer Oli London wrote: "Last night Sam Smith performed a satanic show filled with sexual references, fetish gear, a strip tease and a grotesque imitation of sex acts on stage while children were in the audience."

In February Smith and Kim Petras's Grammy's performance of their hit Unholymade headlines as some slammed the performance as "evil" and "satanic," to which the Church of Satan has gave their verdict on.

Around the time the performance caused quite a stir, as Piers Morgan described Smith as "Satan" in his New York Postcolumn.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Twitter CEO and Tesla boss, Elon Musk even had something to say about the performance as he described it as "End of days vibes."

He added: "If that’s Satan, we have nothing to worry about."

Meanwhile, conservatives were having a meltdown as US Senator Ted Cruztweeted: "This…is…evil," and Marjorie Taylor Greenedescribed the performance as "demonic."

Megyn Kelly also slammed the musicians for "celebrating Satan," during her SiriusXM podcast.

Sam Smith performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

David Harris, magister for the Church of Satan has told TMZ he thought Smith and Petras's performance was "alright" and "nothing special."

At this rate, the red clothing, devil hat and fire is nothing new and is imagery that has been used before by artists, with the TMZ article describing how "it's all kind of passé now."

As for the anger from politicians, Harris said: "It's sad when politicians on a national stage use someone's religion as a punchline," and also described the likes of Cruz and Taylor Greene as "delicate snowflakes."

Meanwhile, Harris did give a thumbs up to the Lil Nas X music video for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name) where the rapper descends into hell and gives the devil a lap dance and then kills him and takes his crown as the magister believed it more provocative than what Smith and Petras did at the Grammys.

Satanists don't actually worship Satan and also do not believe in God or the Devil. They also don't believe in the afterlife or anything spiritual or supernatural for that matter.

That's why, according to Harris, the Lil Nas X video is more in line with its philosophies, where individuals are their own Gods.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

