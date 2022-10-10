Video

Madonna hints that she's gay in new TikTok video

Madonna has suggested she could be gay in a new TikTok video, months after she French-kissed two women in the back of a car while celebrating her birthday.

'If I miss, I’m gay!', the video was captioned, showing the singer attempting to throw a pair of hot pink underwear into a bin and completely missing.

The 64-year-old is yet to explicitly reveal what she meant by the video, but fans have been supportive.

madonna
