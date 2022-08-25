BBC Radio 1 presenters Scott Mills and Chris Stark have presented their final show on the station, and we’re not crying, you’re crying.
The pair announced the news – via “Someone You Loved” singer Lewis Capaldi, of course – last month, with Mills heading off to present an afternoon show on BBC Radio 2, and Stark co-presenting the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp as well as being the show’s creative executive producer.
The duo have had some corkers over the years on the station, including their ingenious and very wet gameshow Innuendo Bingo, and their creative approach to mentioning who was at number five in the UK Official Charts on Christmas Eve last year.
If you’ve forgotten already, it was “Boris Johnson Is Still A F**king C**t” by The Kunts, which obviously throws a few spanners in the works for a broadcaster which is regulated by Ofcom and can’t really say naughty words live on air.
Though on Thursday, it was when Mills gave his last ever link on Radio 1 that got Twitter talking – or rather, reaching for the tissues.
“If you ever feel like there’s no one there, if you feel lost, or if you feel there’s nothing good around you, I say one thing to you: turn on the radio,” he said, before playing “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera.
\u201cyes we\u2019re all crying \ud83d\ude2d @scott_mills @Chris_Stark #LoveYouBye\u201d— BBC Radio 1 (@BBC Radio 1) 1661438452
Actual tears.
And we weren’t the only ones:
\u201cIf you didn\u2019t cry listening to @scott_mills right then\u2026. You\u2019re dead inside . Love u mate x\u201d— R Y L A N (@R Y L A N) 1661437281
\u201cHaving a rather large but quiet cry in the middle of an open-plan office at Scott Mills\u2019 last link on the radio. \n\n#LoveYouBye\u201d— Alex Milsom (@Alex Milsom) 1661437653
\u201cWe're all collectively sobbing... right? @BBCR1\n\nThe message of this last show is so rooted in friendship. Which is what radio is and always will be for so many of us.\n\nGood luck @scott_mills in everything, not that you'll need it of course \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— The Radio Academy (@The Radio Academy) 1661437315
\u201cScott Mills has just ended me \ud83d\ude2d\n#LoveYouBye\u201d— Adele Roberts (@Adele Roberts) 1661437333
\u201c\u201cIf you ever feel like there\u2019s no one there, or you feel lost, or you feel there\u2019s nothing good around you, I\u2019ll say one thing to you\u2026 Turn on the radio\u201d - Scott Mills \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\udc94\n\n #LoveYouBye @scott_mills @Chris_Stark\u201d— Holly Anderson (@Holly Anderson) 1661437514
\u201cCheers @scott_mills, I'm sat in the office crying. Turn on the radio! \n\n#LoveYouBye\u201d— Mason Jordan (@Mason Jordan) 1661437791
Oh, and because they love being silly, they also decided to play Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, because of course they did:
\u201cof course \ud83c\udf85 @scott_mills @Chris_Stark\u201d— BBC Radio 1 (@BBC Radio 1) 1661435866
We’ll miss you, chaps.
