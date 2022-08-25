BBC Radio 1 presenters Scott Mills and Chris Stark have presented their final show on the station, and we’re not crying, you’re crying.

The pair announced the news – via “Someone You Loved” singer Lewis Capaldi, of course – last month, with Mills heading off to present an afternoon show on BBC Radio 2, and Stark co-presenting the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp as well as being the show’s creative executive producer.

The duo have had some corkers over the years on the station, including their ingenious and very wet gameshow Innuendo Bingo, and their creative approach to mentioning who was at number five in the UK Official Charts on Christmas Eve last year.

If you’ve forgotten already, it was “Boris Johnson Is Still A F**king C**t” by The Kunts, which obviously throws a few spanners in the works for a broadcaster which is regulated by Ofcom and can’t really say naughty words live on air.

Though on Thursday, it was when Mills gave his last ever link on Radio 1 that got Twitter talking – or rather, reaching for the tissues.

“If you ever feel like there’s no one there, if you feel lost, or if you feel there’s nothing good around you, I say one thing to you: turn on the radio,” he said, before playing “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera.

Actual tears.

And we weren’t the only ones:

Oh, and because they love being silly, they also decided to play Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, because of course they did:

We’ll miss you, chaps.

