Selena Gomez leaves fans confused with response to Benny Blanco relationship criticism

Selena Gomez has openly confirmed her relationship with American record producer Benny Blanco after weeks of fan speculation. However, her comments have caused backlash for many reasons, as highlighted by TikTok users.

On Thursday (7 December), the Instagram account PopFactions posted a photo with the caption: "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship."

Gomez simply wrote back, "Facts".

Some trolls turned their attention to Blanco's appearance, prompting the singer to jump to her partner's defence, responding: "[laughing emoji] I feel bad for you."

Another one of her comments said: "He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.” In another, she wrote: “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts."

Attention then turned to the fact she has not voiced her opinions on Palestine.

In a viral TikTok, Noah Glenn Carter shared an alleged comment which read: "She out here doing the absolute most under this post over some f***ass relationship but when asked to stand with the people of [Palestine], all of a sudden she had to take a social media br– *call drops*".

In response, it appeared Gomez said: "You're right".

People were left confused by her response, and have since questioned whether her account had been hacked.

Furthermore, people have voiced their opinions on the star, calling her a "hypocrite" after a resurfaced 2016 comment on Justin Bieber's post with Sofia Richie.

“I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like," Bieber wrote at the time, to which Gomez hit back: "If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol -it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you."

Indy100 reached out to Selena Gomez's rep for comment.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.