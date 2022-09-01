There’s been an unexpected development in the Donald Trump FBI investigation, and it involves a dress worn by Selena Gomez.

It’s the biggest news story in the US at the moment, after it was revealed last month that Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida was searched, reportedly as part of an investigation into the removal of presidential records from the White House.

The first images of documents seized from the estate by FBI agents have now been released, with the Justice Department saying that it has evidence that government records were likely moved to obstruct its investigation.

It caused a huge reaction across the pond and further afield, with markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” clearly visible on the documents.

The documents were discovered during the FBI raid last month Department of Justice

It removed all question of doubt that Trump had classified documents at the unsecured resort and residence where he currently lives.

However, social media users have spotted an unlikely detail about Trump’s carpet – and the similarities it has with one of Gomez’s red carpet looks.

Did Selena Gomez take style inspiration from Donald Trump's carpet? Getty Images

Writer Marisa Kabas posted a picture of the 30-year-old actress in a black dress, featuring gold patterns which bore a striking resemblance to the floor of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion.

Kabas also posted another side-by-side image of Gomez in a yellow outfit and the documents in Trump’s property marked “Top Secret”.

Coincidence? We think not.

Trump has called the raid “prosecutorial misconduct” and “the weaponisation of the justice system”, which he alleged was designed to keep him from running for president again in 2024.



He said in a statement: “Such an assault could only take place in broken, third-world countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.”

