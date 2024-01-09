Selena Gomez's rep confirm what her Golden Globes 'tea spill' to Taylor Swift was about

The Golden Globes have been and gone for another year but some moments have remained talking points across social media.

From host Jo Koy's controversial swipes to the elusive $500,000 goodie bag and Billie Eilish's wholesome acceptance speech for winning Original Song, the 2024 ceremony certainly left some crumbs.

But arguably, two moments took the spotlight and they both include Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.

Attention soon turned to Jenner and Chalamet, who attended the awards show and were spotted getting cosy at their table. While the pair have been captured together on several occasions, the Golden Globes marks their first 'official' public outing.

Then, footage from the night showed a heated conversation between Gomez, Swiftand Keyleigh Sperry, whose jaws dropped when the former Disney actress revealed a piece of information.

Many eagle-eyed viewers believed the exchange to be about Jenner and Chalamet, with amateur lip readers and fan speculations suggesting Gomez said: "I asked for a picture with him and she said no."

Another zoomed-out angle shared on X/Twitter showed Sperry seemingly mouthing "With Timothée?"

Inevitably, fans were sent into a frenzy about the suspected topic of conversation. But now, Gomez's rep has poured water on the claims.

In a statement provided to Entertainment Tonight, they said: "Selena never went up to Timothée and Kylie and asked for a photo."



A source also went on to tell People, "she was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie," and that the Only Murders in the Building star "never even saw or spoke to them".

So that's that then.

Note to self: Never trust people who think they can lip read grainy footage.

