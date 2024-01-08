Every time Golden Globes host Jo Koy's jokes completely flopped

Jo Koy was on hosting duties at this year's Golden Globes, however, viewers are already calling for him to be replaced for next year's ceremony.

The comedian made several controversial swipes, including at the royal family and Taylor Swift.

In an attempt to bring the audience back on his side, Koy remarked that some of the jokes were 'written by other people'.

However, fans of his claim he wasn't given 'enough notice' to put on a good show, only being announced as the host weeks ago.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter