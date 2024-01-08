Selena Gomez was spotted sharing share some shocking news at the 2024 Golden Globes – well, according to Taylor Swift and Keyleigh Sperry's reaction.

In a viral clip from the awards ceremony hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the three can be seen huddled over at Swift's table and involved in an exchange that left them wide-eyed and open-mouthed.

It was not clear, nor has it been confirmed, what the tea was about, but fans were quipped with theories and turned to social media to share.

Many believed it to be about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet who were in attendance, with amateur lip readers suggesting Gomez said: "I asked for a picture with him and she said no."

Another angle of the conversation shows Sperry seemingly mouthing "With Timothée?"

Swift and Sperry's jaws then dropped.

It didn't take long for X/Twitter users to share their takes, with one writing: "Selena so real. Whenever something happens to me I’m running straight to my girls."

Another said: "This reminded me celebs are just people lol this is so funny."

A third fan wrote: "I feel like I’m going crazy because I don’t hear anything even remotely close to that."

Meanwhile, one more reiterated: "Mind you this is speculation aka made up, nobody actually knows what they were talking about lol."













The Golden Globes saw Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things and Barbie bagging multiple awards, with Christopher Nolan winning his first after six nominations.

Meanwhile, Beef, The Bear and Succession were the big winners in the TV categories.



Indy100 reached out to Kylie Jenner's representative for comment

