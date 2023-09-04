Selena Gomez goes viral for her reaction to spectacular Lionel Messi shot

Selena Gomez has become a new meme after she couldn't hide her reaction to Lionel Messi being spectacularly denied a goal by keeper John McCarthy.

In a celebrity crossover nobody expected, the cameras were on the Only Murderers In The Building star during the MLS Game between LAFC and Inter Miami. when LAFC's goalkeeper John McCarthy denied Inter Miami a 2-0 lead with his stunning save of Messi's strike.

Clearly, Gomez was engrossed with the game as her eyes widened and jaw dropped at what she had just witnessed - and she wasn't alone as standing below her was rapper Tyga who similarly had the same reaction on his face.

"Selena Gomez was all of us watching John McCarthy deny Messi," the MLS official Twitter/X wrote, sharing Gomez's reaction.





Since then, the brief clip of Gomez has caused plenty of reactions from fans of the singer/actor and footy supporters alike who noted its meme potential.





















In the end, Inter Miami came out on top and won the game 3-1 with goals from Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana with Messi denied a goal in this match.

Meanwhile, another clip is circulating online of Gomez where she showed her support for the Argentine football legend as she was asked: "Can you leave a message to Leo Messi?"

To which she replied: "Yes, I love you very much."

Messi joined Inter Miami in June this year after departing from the French club Paris Saint German.

Elsewhere, it's not the first time Gomez has become a meme this year as last month a photo of her wrapped up in a blanket and staring off into the distance went viral.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.