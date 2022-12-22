Artist carves Lionel Messi's portrait in tofu - and it's 'soy' creative

An artist in China is impressing with his portrait of Lionel Messi - carved into a piece of tofu.

Wang Weiting from Zhejiang province uses a scalpel to create every last detail of the Argentina player, before pouring soy sauce over it to reveal an astonishing result.

Weiting chose Messi because of his World Cup performance in Qatar, and admired his "determination to succeed", which is a trait you need when it comes to the patience of making tofu art.

